MONECO Advisors Loads Up on This Defined-Maturity Bond ETF -- Here's Why It Matters

Key Points

MONECO Advisors added 138,644 shares of BSCW during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $2.9 million.

The fund's BSCW stake now stands at 1,056,767 shares valued at $21.8 million -- a quarter-over-quarter increase of roughly $2.6 million, reflecting both new purchases and price changes over the period.

Post-trade, BSCW represents 1.7% of MONECO Advisors' reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, MONECO Advisors purchased an additional 138,644 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.9 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The fund's quarter-end holdings in BSCW were valued at $21.8 million.

What else to know

After the purchase, BSCW now represents 1.69% of MONECO’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SGOV: $60.4 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: SPYM: $47.2 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE: SPYV: $42.1 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSE: IWY: $37.4 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $34.0 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, BSCW shares were trading at $20.67, up about 7% over the past year -- underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 23 percentage points, while outperforming its Target Maturity category benchmark by about 2.5 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.4 billion Dividend yield 4.83% Expense ratio 0.10% 1-year return (as of 5/8/26) 7.22%

ETF snapshot

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is a fixed-maturity ETF targeting investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds maturing in 2032.

Tracks the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2032 Index using a sampling methodology, with monthly rebalancing to maintain alignment with the index's maturity and credit quality profile.

Structured to provide predictable income through regular distributions, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.83% and a designated termination date in December 2032.

Carries a low 0.10% expense ratio, keeping costs minimal for buy-and-hold income investors.

What this transaction means for investors

MONECO Advisors' decision to add roughly $2.9 million worth of BSCW last quarter fits neatly into what appears to be a deliberate, laddered approach to fixed-income investing. A quick scan of the firm's 13-F shows a meaningful lineup of Invesco BulletShares ETFs spanning maturity dates from 2026 through 2034 -- a classic bond-ladder strategy that staggers maturities to manage interest rate risk while maintaining steady income.

That context makes this purchase feel less like a bold call on credit markets and more like routine portfolio construction. For a wealth manager serving clients with income needs, fixed-maturity bond ETFs like BSCW offer a straightforward way to replicate the predictability of holding individual bonds -- without the complexity of managing them directly.

BSCW's 4.83% dividend yield and defined December 2032 end date make it particularly useful for liability matching -- aligning fund payouts with future client cash flow needs. The fund's roughly 23-percentage-point gap versus the S&P 500 over the past year is worth putting in perspective: BSCW isn't designed to compete with equities. It's a fixed-income vehicle built to deliver reliable, investment-grade income over a defined time horizon -- and for that purpose, outpacing its Target Maturity category benchmark by 2.5 percentage points suggests it's doing exactly what it's supposed to do.

When a firm like MONECO is systematically building positions across an entire ladder of these funds, it reinforces the point that defined-maturity bond ETFs have earned a place in serious portfolio construction. For everyday investors seeking predictable income without the hassle of managing individual bonds, funds like BSCW can be a surprisingly accessible and useful tool.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.