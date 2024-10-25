News & Insights

Mondi to Close Stambolijski Mill After Devastating Fire

October 25, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Mondi plc (GB:MNDI) has released an update.

Mondi plc has announced the permanent closure of its Stambolijski paper mill in Bulgaria after a fire caused significant damage, making it unfeasible to repair and maintain competitiveness. This decision, impacting around 300 employees, will incur approximately €100 million in closure costs, largely due to asset impairment. The company plans to serve customers through its other kraft paper mills worldwide.

