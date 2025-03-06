Is Mondelez Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $85.8 billion , Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) is a leading global snack food and beverage company. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates across multiple regions and offers a diverse portfolio of products, including biscuits, chocolates, gum, candy, beverages, and cheese & grocery items.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Mondelez International fits this criterion perfectly. Mondelez distributes its products through supermarket chains, wholesalers, club stores, online retail platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels. It has also collaborated with Post Consumer Brands to launch cookie-inspired breakfast cereals.

However, the Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate, and Trident gum maker have seen a 12.8% decline from its 52-week high of $76.06 . Over the past three months, its shares have risen 4.8% , outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 3.9% drop during the same period.

Longer term, the packaged snacks company is up 11% on a YTD basis, surpassing DOWI's over 1% return. However, shares of Mondelez have declined 6.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 11.5% rise over the same time frame.

MDLZ has been in a bearish trend, consistently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October last year. Yet, the stock has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average.

Shares of Mondelez International fell 2.3% on Feb. 4 due to a disappointing 2025 profit forecast, expecting a 10% decline on an adjusted basis, significantly worse than analysts' estimates. The company faced margin pressures as surging cocoa prices and higher transportation costs led to a 650-basis-point decline in its adjusted gross profit margin to 31.5%. Additionally, Mondelez reported weaker-than-expected Q4 2024 revenue of $9.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.65.

Nevertheless, MDLZ has outperformed its rival, The Hershey Company ( HSY ), which experienced a 4.5% YTD rise and a 5.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Despite Mondelez’s underperformance relative to the Dow Jones over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 24 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, MDLZ is trading slightly above the mean price target of $65.61 .

