Is Mondelez International Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a global leader in the snack food industry. With a market cap of $86.9 billion , this powerhouse dominates the market with its iconic brands and innovative approach to delivering snacks loved by consumers worldwide.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” Mondelez epitomizes this distinction. With a global footprint spanning over 150 countries and a portfolio of beloved brands like Oreo, Cadbury, and Ritz, Mondelez has established itself as a cornerstone of the snack food industry.

Mondelez is down 15.9% from its 52-week high of $77.20 , achieved on Feb. 2. MDLZ declined 8.2% over the three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 9.7% gain during the same time frame.

Over the long term, MDLZ has plunged 10.3% on a YTD basis, and the shares have dropped 7.8% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the NASX gained 28% in 2024 and 34.8% over the past year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, MDLZ has traded below its 50-day moving average since early October and below its 200-day moving average since late October.

On Oct. 29, Mondelez International delivered mixed Q3 results , with the stock registering a modest gain post-earnings. Revenue met expectations at $9.20 billion, reflecting a 1.9% year-over-year increase, while adjusted EPS of $0.99 outperformed consensus estimates by 16.6%.

However, organic revenue grew 5.4%, signaling a slowdown from the 15.7% growth in the same quarter last year. Margins faced headwinds, as gross margin declined to 32.6% from 38.7%, and operating margin fell to 12.5% from 15.3%. Free cash flow was a notable concern, swinging to a negative $343 million compared to $892 million a year ago. Despite these challenges, Mondelez reaffirmed its 2024 guidance, projecting high single-digit EPS growth and over $3.5 billion in free cash flow , signaling confidence in its strategic direction.

Mondelez International's competitor, Hershey Company ( HSY ), has delivered stronger performance relative to MDLZ over the past year despite challenges. Over the past 52 weeks, HSY stock has declined by 5.2% and is down 5.3% on a YTD basis.

Despite Mondelez International's recent underperformance relative to the broader sector, analysts remain optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 22 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $80.77 is a premium of 24.4% from the current price levels.

