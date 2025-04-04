Markets
Mondee Holdings Acquired By Tabhi To Exit From Chapter 11 Restructuring

April 04, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) announced Friday its acquisition by Tabhi, and exit from Chapter 11 restructuring. Tabhi acquired substantially all the assets of Mondee Holdings, Inc. and strengthened its balance sheet by investing additional equity, significantly reducing debt and other obligations.

Tabhi ownership includes affiliates of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Prasad Gundumogula, the Company's Co-Founder and Chairman.

With a substantial personal cash investment, Gundumogula now holds a majority equity stake and has stepped in as the company's CEO. TCW is also the Administrative Agent on a new credit facility that includes Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Wingspire Capital LLC.

