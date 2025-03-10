MONDEE Earnings Preview: Recent $MOND Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MONDEE ($MOND) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $74,997,540 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.
MONDEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of MONDEE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 8,465,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,762
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,453,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,336
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,828,734 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,834
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,212,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,655
- TCW GROUP INC removed 930,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,504
- STATE STREET CORP removed 859,935 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,957
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 768,873 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,679
