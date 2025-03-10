News & Insights

MONDEE Earnings Preview: Recent $MOND Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MONDEE ($MOND) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $74,997,540 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.

MONDEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of MONDEE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 8,465,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,762
  • DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,453,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,336
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,828,734 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,834
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,212,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,655
  • TCW GROUP INC removed 930,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,504
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 859,935 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,957
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 768,873 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,679

