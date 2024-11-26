News & Insights

Stocks
MOND

Mondee appoints Jesus Portillo as CEO

November 26, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Mondee (MOND) Holdings announced that on November 21, Prasad Gundumogula informed the board of directors of the Company that he would be taking a leave of absence as CEO of the Company, effective as of November 25. Gundumogula will continue to serve as a director and chairman of the Company’s Board. On November 21 the Board appointed Jesus Portillo as the Company’s CEO and a member of the Board, effective as of November 25. Portillo will retain his current duties and responsibilities as CFO of the Company.

