The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 104,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of VTWV were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nikola, trading down about 0.1% with over 49.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fuelcell Energy, down about 1.9% on volume of over 15.7 million shares. Comtech Telecommunications is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 35.8% on the day, while Vicarious Surgical is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWV

