The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 631,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of VIOO were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Jetblue Airways, trading up about 4.1% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lumen Technologies, up about 2.1% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Consensus Cloud Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 13.9% on the day, while B. Riley Financial is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, trading lower by about 33%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.