The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 275,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PIN were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading off about 0.5% with over 5.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zillow Group, off about 0.3% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Kimberly-clark is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Alpha Technology Group is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 11.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

