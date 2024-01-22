The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 693,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 235,000. Shares of PID were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Infosys, trading down about 0.4% with over 2.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Royal Bank of Canada, down about 0.5% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. TFI International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Rio Tinto is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.