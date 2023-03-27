The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 187,000. Shares of IPAC were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3% with over 5.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sea Limited, up about 0.9% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Monday, trading lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

