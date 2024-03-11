The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 177,000. Shares of IGV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Digital Holdings, trading off about 6% with over 49.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 36.9 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 12.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

