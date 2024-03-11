News & Insights

Markets
IGV

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

March 11, 2024 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 177,000. Shares of IGV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Digital Holdings, trading off about 6% with over 49.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 36.9 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 12.9% on the day.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGVVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGV
MARA
PLTR
MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.