Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 93,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of IGM were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading up about 6% with over 40.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.5% on volume of over 34.1 million shares. Hashicorp is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Microstrategy is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

