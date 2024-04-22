Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Kinross Gold, trading down about 4.6% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Barrick Gold, down about 3.5% on volume of over 11.3 million shares. Transocean is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Novagold Resources is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.