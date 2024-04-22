News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

April 22, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

The iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 773,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 123,000. Shares of IGE were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Kinross Gold, trading down about 4.6% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Barrick Gold, down about 3.5% on volume of over 11.3 million shares. Transocean is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Novagold Resources is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

