IEZ

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

August 28, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

August 28, 2023

The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 149,000. Shares of IEZ were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean, trading up about 0.8% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baker Hughes, up about 1.2% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Profrac Holding is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Diamond Offshore Drilling is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, trading lower by about 0.1%.

