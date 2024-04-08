The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 878,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IAI were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coinbase Global, trading up about 7.4% with over 7.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets, up about 1.9% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Intercontinental Exchange is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Monday, trading lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.