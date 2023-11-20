News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

November 20, 2023 — 02:22 pm EST

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 106,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FTXO were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.4% with over 26.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Citigroup, up about 0.5% on volume of over 7.3 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while Bok Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

