Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXG

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 309,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 130,000. Shares of FTXG were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coca-cola, trading up about 0.2% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kraft Heinz, up about 0.3% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Freshpet is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

