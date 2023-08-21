News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBT

August 21, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 109,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of FBT were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Moderna, trading up about 9.2% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, off about 0.1% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Mettler-toledo International is lagging other components of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.5%.

