The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 339,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of EFIV were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Micron Technology (MU), trading up about 8% with over 24.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), up about 2.1% on volume of over 23.7 million shares. MSCI (MSCI) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

