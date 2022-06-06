Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGP

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 257,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 122,000. Shares of SPGP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 0.4% with over 36.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, down about 0.8% on volume of over 10.5 million shares. Alphabet is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

