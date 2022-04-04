The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 178,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of RCD were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading down about 0.7% with over 18.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.9% on volume of over 12.9 million shares. Penn National Gaming is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Starbucks is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

