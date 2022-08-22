The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 106,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of PSI were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down about 1.8% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia (NVDA), off about 2.4% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) is the component faring the best Monday, lower by about 0.7% on the day, while Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSI

