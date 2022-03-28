The Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 444,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of PKB were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Lowes Companies, trading off about 1.1% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Home Depot, off about 0.3% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Cavco Industries is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Summit Materials is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.