The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 498,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 173,000. Shares of IWX were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading up about 3.6% with over 33.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.7% on volume of over 21.6 million shares. Charles Schwab is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.