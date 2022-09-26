Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU

The First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FXU) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 161,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 148,000. Shares of FXU were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), trading up about 4.2% with over 15.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun (RUN), up about 2.3% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Avangrid (AGR) is lagging other components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.8%.

