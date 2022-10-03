The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 285,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of FTHI were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 8.6% with over 50.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.1% on volume of over 50.5 million shares. Murphy Oil is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

