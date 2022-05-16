The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 167,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of EWRE were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Host Hotels, trading up about 0.3% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kimco Realty, down about 0.3% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Iron Mountain is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.1% on the day, while Prologis is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EWRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.