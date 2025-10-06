Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tilray Brands, trading down about 3.4% with over 76.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canopy Growth, up about 1.9% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Village Farms International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YOLO
