The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 455,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of YOLO were up about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tilray Brands, trading down about 3.4% with over 76.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canopy Growth, up about 1.9% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Village Farms International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YOLO

