Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSOE

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 857,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 131,000. Shares of XSOE were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grupo Financiero Galicia, trading up about 37.1% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vista Energy, up about 20.8% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Cyclopss Med is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.2%.

