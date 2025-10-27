Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grupo Financiero Galicia, trading up about 37.1% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vista Energy, up about 20.8% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Cyclopss Med is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSOE
