Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XOVR

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 226,000. Shares of XOVR were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.9% with over 105.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.9% on volume of over 86.4 million shares. Rocket Lab is lagging other components of the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.7%.

