The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of WOOD were down about 2.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Weyerhaeuser, trading trading flat with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Smurfit Westrock, down about 0.6% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. International Paper is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

