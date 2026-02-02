Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH

The iShares MSCI World ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 573,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 465,000. Shares of URTH were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.1% with over 60.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 5.2% on volume of over 47.5 million shares. Carnival is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.4% on the day, while Robinhood Markets is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

