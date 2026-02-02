Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.1% with over 60.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 5.2% on volume of over 47.5 million shares. Carnival is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.4% on the day, while Robinhood Markets is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH
