The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 267,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of TUGN were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.8% with over 94.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 7% on volume of over 48.3 million shares. Charter Communications is lagging other components of the STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TUGN

