Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Energy Transfer, trading down about 0.9% with over 12.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, up about 0.1% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Corporacion America Airports is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.7% on the day, while Sempra is lagging other components of the DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
