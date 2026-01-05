The DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 352,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of TOLZ were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Energy Transfer, trading down about 0.9% with over 12.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, up about 0.1% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Corporacion America Airports is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.7% on the day, while Sempra is lagging other components of the DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ

