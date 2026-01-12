Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Eagle Outfitters, trading off about 5.8% with over 6.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cadence Bank, off about 2.6% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. GOLD.COM is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Zumiez is lagging other components of the iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SVAL
