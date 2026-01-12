The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of SVAL were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Eagle Outfitters, trading off about 5.8% with over 6.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cadence Bank, off about 2.6% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. GOLD.COM is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Zumiez is lagging other components of the iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SVAL

