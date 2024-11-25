Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 462,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.5% with over 185.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, up about 11.5% on volume of over 128.2 million shares. Scholar Rock Holding is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 30.2% on the day, while Cassava Sciences is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 82.5%.

