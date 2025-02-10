The SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 207,000. Shares of SLYV were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Newell Brands, trading up about 0.4% with over 10.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, off about 3.1% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. Nabors Industries is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7% on the day, while The Hain Celestial Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF, trading lower by about 13.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYV

