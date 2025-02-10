Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Newell Brands, trading up about 0.4% with over 10.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, off about 3.1% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. Nabors Industries is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7% on the day, while The Hain Celestial Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF, trading lower by about 13.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYV
