Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYG

February 23, 2026 — 12:40 pm EST

The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 124,000. Shares of SLYG were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Mara Holdings, trading down about 2.8% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Veris Residential, up about 12.2% on volume of over 11.5 million shares. Tandem Diabetes Care is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 12.3% on the day, while Stepstone Group is lagging other components of the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 10.9%.

