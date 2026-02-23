Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Mara Holdings, trading down about 2.8% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Veris Residential, up about 12.2% on volume of over 11.5 million shares. Tandem Diabetes Care is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 12.3% on the day, while Stepstone Group is lagging other components of the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 10.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYG
