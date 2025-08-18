Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFLR

August 18, 2025 — 02:25 pm EDT

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 121,000. Shares of SFLR were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.5% with over 88.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.8% on volume of over 47.1 million shares. The Trade Desk is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Rocket Companies is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

