Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.5% with over 88.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.8% on volume of over 47.1 million shares. The Trade Desk is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Rocket Companies is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFLR
