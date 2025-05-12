Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were LI Auto, trading up about 6.1% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blend Labs, up about 0.7% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Gri Bio is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.8% on the day, while Reaves Utility Income Fund is lagging other components of the SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWX
