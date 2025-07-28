Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.8% with over 61.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.8% on volume of over 60.1 million shares. Samsara is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Joby Aviation is lagging other components of the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBO
