The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 173,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of ROBO were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.8% with over 61.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.8% on volume of over 60.1 million shares. Samsara is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Joby Aviation is lagging other components of the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.