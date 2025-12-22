Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QAI

December 22, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

The NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of QAI were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were State Street Financial Select Sector Spdr ETF, trading up about 1.1% with over 20.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets ETF, up about 0.5% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2% on the day, while Invesco DB Agriculture Fund is lagging other components of the NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

