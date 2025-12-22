Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were State Street Financial Select Sector Spdr ETF, trading up about 1.1% with over 20.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets ETF, up about 0.5% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2% on the day, while Invesco DB Agriculture Fund is lagging other components of the NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.