The Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 335,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Schlumberger, trading up about 0.5% with over 2.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, off about 0.2% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Profrac Holding is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Tidewater is lagging other components of the Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

