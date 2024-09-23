News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSI

September 23, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Semiconductors ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 938,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of PSI were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading trading flat with over 144.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, up about 2.8% on volume of over 16.6 million shares. Qualcomm is lagging other components of the Invesco Semiconductors ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.3%.

