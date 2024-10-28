Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 0.7% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Beyond is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.7% on the day, while Gitlab is lagging other components of the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PNQI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.