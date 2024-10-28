News & Insights

Markets
PNQI

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PNQI

October 28, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 140,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of PNQI were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 0.7% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Beyond is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.7% on the day, while Gitlab is lagging other components of the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PNQIVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PNQI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNQI
AAPL
GOOG
BYON
GTLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.