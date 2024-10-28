The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 140,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of PNQI were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 0.7% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Beyond is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.7% on the day, while Gitlab is lagging other components of the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PNQI

