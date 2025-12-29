Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Novo Nordisk, trading off about 1.6% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amcor, up about 1.1% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Franco-nevada is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID
