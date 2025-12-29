Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

December 29, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 255,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of PID were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Novo Nordisk, trading off about 1.6% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amcor, up about 1.1% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Franco-nevada is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
