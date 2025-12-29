The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 255,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of PID were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Novo Nordisk, trading off about 1.6% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amcor, up about 1.1% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Franco-nevada is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

