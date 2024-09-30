Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were NIO, trading up about 6.9% with over 166.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 1.6% on volume of over 59.5 million shares. Cbak Energy Technology is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 17.6% on the day, while Jin Medical International is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.
