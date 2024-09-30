News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

September 30, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of PGJ were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were NIO, trading up about 6.9% with over 166.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 1.6% on volume of over 59.5 million shares. Cbak Energy Technology is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 17.6% on the day, while Jin Medical International is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

