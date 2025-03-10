Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading down about 3.5% with over 12.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, off about 6.7% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Texas Roadhouse is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Flutter Entertainment is lagging other components of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF, trading lower by about 7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ
