The Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 874,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of PEJ were down about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading down about 3.5% with over 12.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, off about 6.7% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Texas Roadhouse is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Flutter Entertainment is lagging other components of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.